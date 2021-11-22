Car theft suspect arrested after brief police chase through Salt Lake City, hitting tree

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a 24-year-old man early Monday morning after he allegedly evaded officers in a stolen vehicle.

The incident began at 2 a.m. in the area of 1700 S. State St., “when officers saw a vehicle traveling with no lights on,” an SLCPD statement says. “Officers checked the registration status and learned the vehicle was reported as stolen.

“Officers attempted to stop the driver, but he sped off in a reckless manner. Because of the erratic driving, officers did not pursue the vehicle.”

A short time later, officers witnessed the vehicle crash into a tree in the area of 1700 South and 200 East, the statement says.

“The driver, identified as Clarence Ballow, ran from the scene. Responding officers surrounded the area and, after a brief foot chase, safely took Ballow into custody.”

Clarence Jordan Ballow faces charges of:

Receive or transfer of a stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony

Failure to respond to officer’s signal to stop

Failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

A probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department says the command to stop was issued and ignored, and Ballow began ignoring traffic rules.

“The AP (accused person) disregarded the visual signal issued by the peace officer to stop, by means of red and blue lights on a police vehicle, and attempted to elude the officer by increasing his speed significantly and driving over a curb and sidewalk. The AP crashed the vehicle while attempting to elude the officer, and continued to flee from the officer on foot after the vehicle had been disabled.”

The statement says that, after being read his Miranda Rights, “the AP later stated that he fled from the vehicle because he knew it to be a stolen vehicle.”

Ballow was released from custody on conditions including a daily automated check in, twice monthly meetings, monitoring for new charges and a court date reminder.