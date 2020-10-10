Car, train collide in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver escaped serious injury Friday night in a crash with a Trax train at the crossing near 4000 W. Old Bingham Highway.

West Jordan police and heavy rescue personnel were dispatched at 7:11 p.m. to what initially was described as a “major incident” involving a train.

Police officers at the scene said the driver was the only person in the car and five people were on the train, West Jordan Police Sgt. Alex Darelli told Gephardt Daily. He said injuries were minor as was damage to the car and train.

North and southbound traffic was blocked for about an hour until the vehicle was moved out of the way by West Jordan Fire Department crews.

The accident is currently under investigation by Utah Transit Authority.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes known.