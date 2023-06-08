Car turns into path of TRAX train in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A car turned into the path of a TRAX train Thursday afternoon in downtown Salt Lake City.

Carl Arky, UTA spokesman, said the incident appears to be minor, and although there are medical personnel available on the scene, no injuries have been reported.

The accident was reported at 3:47 p.m., and occurred at the intersection of 600 South and Main Street, Arky said.

“Apparently, a vehicle turned left into the path of an oncoming train,” he said. “A lot of people don’t check back left over their shoulder. They may look to the left, but they don’t look over their shoulder and there could be very well a train coming. So apparently that’s what happened in this case.

“There are no reports of injuries yet. We do have medical on the scene.”

A UTA tweet issued at 4:21 p.m. says “The accident at 600 S. has been cleared. Expect system wide delays of up to 30 minutes on the Red, Blue, and Green Lines.”

#TRAX Update 3:51 PM: Expect system wide delays due to the train vs car incident at 600 S station. Blue, Red and Green Line trains are having to turn around at 600 S. — Utah Transit Authority – UTA (@RideUTA) June 8, 2023

See more photos from the scene below.