CARBON COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Carbon County officials are investigating numerous thefts from cemeteries.

“There have been several thefts recently from our local cemeteries, such as these antlers,” said a Facebook post from Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.

“It takes a special kind of thief to steal memories from deceased loved ones.”

Anyone who has information about the thefts is asked to call Carbon County dispatch at 435-637-0890.