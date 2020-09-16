Carbon County Sheriff asks for public’s help finding missing man

CARBON COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a man who was last heard from at midday Thursday.

Donald Brown, 68, was reported to have been traveling from Denver to Las Vegas on Thursday.

He is described as approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, bald with a gray beard, and possibly wearing jeans, a T-Shirt, and a ball cap.

On Friday, his vehicle was found by hunters, abandoned near the base of Sam’s Canyon near Whitmore Park Road, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Tuesday night.

Brown was not with the vehicle, nor was he found in the immediate area.

Carbon County Search and Rescue is searching the area where the vehicle was found.

Anyone who has seen Donald Brown or who may know his whereabouts is urged to notify Price dispatch at 435-637-0890 or dial 911.