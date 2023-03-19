Carbon County Sheriff’s Office warns of seasonal rock falls

CARBON COUNTY, Utah, March 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office is warning travelers of some dangerous seasonal roadblocks.

“For anyone traveling 9-Mile Canyon, the seasonal freeze-thaw cycle that happens this time of year is bringing frequent rock falls,” the CCSO statement says.

“These pictures are just from last week. The Carbon County Road Department has also plowed rocks off the road with snowfall on two occasions the week prior.

“Please be aware of this danger and share with anyone you know that will be traveling in 9-Mile.”

Please beware of possibly increased rock fall in all areas of the state.