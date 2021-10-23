Carbon County woman charged with sexual abuse of autistic teen student

CARBON COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 23-year-old woman is facing felony charges after being accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old student who has autism.

Hannah Coranado has been charged with three counts of first-degree felony rape and one count of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse, according to a probable cause statement filed in 7th District Court in Price by an officer with the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 5, the director of North Eastern Services (NES), a Utah company that serves people with disabilities, called dispatch to report possible sexual abuse between a 16-year-old NES student and a staff member, the statement says.

Coronado was named as the staff member who accompanied the 16-year-old at school “to make sure he stays on track and stays out of trouble.”

His mother stated that he has autism and a traumatic brain injury, and “has no impulse control and does not make rational decisions.”

The teen told the officer about having sexual encounters with Coronado on three different occasions.

Coronado was arrested and booked into the Carbon County Jail where she is being held without bail.