Carjacking suspects crash pick up truck into SUV while fleeing S. Jordan police, escape on foot

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two suspects in a carjacking are on the loose after crashing a stolen pickup truck into another vehicle and fleeing on foot as South Jordan police were closing in on them.

Sgt. Adams, with the South Jordan Police Department, said the chain of events began a little after 8 p.m. Thursday when police were notified of a carjacking involving a pickup.

An officer spotted the stolen truck at 9000 South and northbound Interstate 15. When the officer attempted to make a traffic stop, the truck sped away and a pursuit ensued.

Adams said the pickup crashed into an SUV in the area of 4100 South and 1300 West, near the border between West Valley City and Taylorsville, and the two suspects, a man and a woman, took off running. They still haven’t been located.

The female driver of the SUV sustained only minor injuries, despite the impact that forced the vehicle into a fence, Adams said.