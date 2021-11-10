Carvana debuts car vending machine in Lehi

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Carvana, an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, has launched its newest car vending machine, located in Lehi.

The white brick and glass structure at at 2950 N. Triumph Way stands eight stories tall with a 27-vehicle capacity, said a news release from Carvana.

“Customers can shop an inventory of more than 55,000 used cars for sale, secure auto financing or use the car loan calculator, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery,” the news release said. “Carvana vehicles pass a rigorous, 150-point inspection, have no frame damage, and have never been in a reported accident. Features, imperfections, and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car’s vehicle description page.”

Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana.

“Earlier this year we debuted as-soon-as-next-day delivery in Salt Lake City, and now we’re proud to also bring our newest car vending machine to the community,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO.

The car vending machine is the first of its kind in Utah, and the 29th in the U.S.

Location hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information click here.