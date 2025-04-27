Cash’d Out to bring sound, musical spirit of Johnny Cash to Redemption Bar & Grill on Thursday

HERRIMAN, Utah, April 26, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Douglas Benson remembers being in his early 20s when he took his first virtual road trip with Johnny Cash.

He and his San Diego surfing buddies used to drive to San Felipe, Mexico, fairly regularly. Benson favored new wave music, but for one trip, someone brought a audio tape of “Hello, I’m Johnny Cash.”

“I’m not kidding you,” Benson told Gephardt Daily. “We literally played that one tape for four days straight, 24 hours a day, because nobody would take it out, because it was just too perfect.”

The first night, Benson and friends had made a campfire on the beach, and he caught himself singing a Cash song under his breath.

“Because by then, you know, you’ve heard that tape like 17 times in four hours already, and my friend that brought the tape leaned over to me and said, ‘You kind of sound like ol’ Johnny Cash.”

Photo: Douglas Benson of Cash’d Out

The additional virtual road trips with Cash made Bensen appreciate the legendary singer even more, he said.

More than three decades later, Benson is bringing his show, Cash’d Out, to Redemption Bar & Grill, in Herriman. He band play at 8 p.m. Thursday. He was brought in by his promoter, GATS Entertainment. For tickets, click here.

And don’t delay. Benson, his rich, quivering baritone, and his bandmates have sold out major venues in Las Vegas and Southern California, and Redemption’s entertainment venue is an intimate space.

But Benson’s career path didn’t take him straight to where is is now. He kept the job he had, but started “listening to a lot of Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson, and then Waylon Jennings.”

Benson went into the Air Force for a time (like Cash had), then got a job involving fiber optics, which took him around the country.

Assignments kept Benson making several multi-hour drives each day, then making a long drive back to his motel to sleep.

“I was looking at working some really long hours, and there was nobody there to help me drive back. So the way I kept myself awake and alive was by driving and singing along to Johnny Cash.”





Photo: Douglas Benson of Cash’d Out.

“Not necessarily the way he lived his life, because he was a ‘bad boy.’ But we did have a lot of things in common, like the military and we were both raised Christians.”

After the 9-11 terrorist attack, Benson was laid off from his fiber optics job, and was asking close friend Jason Butcher what he should do.

“He just started yelling at me in the middle of the restaurant, like, ‘What are you going to do? What do you really want to do?’ Because I was kind of at a crossroads.

“I really wanted to punch him, because he was embarrassing me in front of all these people in the restaurant, I finally kind of got what he was trying to get across, and I just looked at him, and I said ‘I want to sing.’ And he said, ‘Well, go do it.’ So I did.”

Benson said he started putting ads in the paper for musicians, and started honing his guitar skills even further.

“And I put a put a band together, and we took off, and I haven’t, haven’t done anything else for the last 22 years.”Butcher became Cash’d Out’s band manager, and Butcher’s wife, Kim, joined in to become the tribute band’s version of June Carter Cash.

Benson said he enjoys playing small venues as well as large. He does have one word of warning for customers coming to see him at 21-and-older venues, which does describe Redemption Bar & Grill.

“We had bars that sold out the show, then they would sell every drop of whisky they had,” Benson said.

Cash was a serious fan of whisky, and featured it in many of his song lyrics.

“It happened more in our early years, but bars would sell out, then invite us back and buy extra whisky, and they would still sell it all. We made bars a lot of money in whisky sales.”

No telling if that will happen at Redemption, but the basement performance space opens at 7 p.m. Thursday for the show, which starts at 8 p.m. (just in case you want to get there in time to buy a whisky or order from the entree or appetizer menus). You can come even earlier if you want to dine at the main floor sports bar or the second-floor tiki bar.

Redemption Bar & Grill is at 3517 W. Maradona Drive, Herriman. A variety of ticket packages are available, but are expected to sell out fast. The ticket site, again, can be found here.

Photo: Douglas Benson of Cash’d Out.