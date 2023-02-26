Cast of Utah-filmed baseball classic ‘The Sandlot’ returns for 30th anniversary screening

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The actors who played Smalls, Squints, Yeah-Yeah and Repeat in the locally filmed baseball classic “The Sandlot” are returning to Utah to celebrate the movie’s 30th anniversary.

Tom Guiry, who made his acting debut as Scotty Smalls at 11 years old, headlines the group of former child stars expected to join fans for a screening and interactive discussion about the 1993 film on March 18 at Kingsbury Hall.

Guiry and Chauncey Leopardi (Michael “Squints” Palledorous), Marty York (Alan “Yeah-Yeah” McClennan) and Shane Obedzinksi (Tommy “Repeat” Timmons) will share behind-the-scenes anecdotes and other memories from the movie, according to Hollywood on Broadway.

The movie was filmed primarily in Utah, including at several locations in Salt Lake City and Ogden, according to IMDb.com.

Tickets to the event range from $19 to the $129 VIP package, which includes a personal visit with the cast, along with pictures, autographs and event swag.

The Hollywood on Broadway event begins at 7 p.m. at Kingsbury Hall, 1395 Presidents Circle.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the University of Utah Arts Tickets website.