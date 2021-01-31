Cat, dog die in Salt Lake City house fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A dog and cat died and three people were displaced as a result of a house fire in Salt Lake City Sunday morning.

Salt Lake City Fire Department Division Chief Dan Walker told Gephardt Daily the fire broke out at a home in the area of 1376 W. 500 South at approximately 6:30 a.m.

“When they arrived the home was very much involved in fire, fortunately the family had awakened to the smoke alarms in the home and were able to get out,” Walker said.

Of the three family members, one was taken to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

At this time there is no exact estimate on the extent of damages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Walker said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.