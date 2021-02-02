Cat rescued by Weber crews during mobile home blaze

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A pet cat was rescued by crews during a blaze at a mobile home in Weber County Monday afternoon.

“Today at approximately 3:04 p.m. Weber crews were dispatched to a mobile home fire,” said a Facebook post from Weber Fire District. “L66, E61 and Weber County Sheriff’s arrived quickly and gained fire control.”

There were no injuries and no one was home at the time of the fire; a pet cat was rescued by firefighters, the post said.

“After investigation it was decided the cause was from a failed refrigerator compressor,” the post added. “We would like to thank all of the neighbors for their quick action and help on scene.”