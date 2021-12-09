CDC, FDA expand Pfizer COVID-19 booster recommendations to 16- and 17-year-olds

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 booster doses for everyone age 16 or older.

Anyone 16 or older who received their Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago is eligible for a booster dose, said a news release from the Utah Department of Health.

“It is wonderful news that everyone 16 and older can now get a booster,” said Dr. Leisha Nolen, UDoH state epidemiologist. “Almost 500,000 Utah residents have already gotten their booster dose and now we can protect even more people. Booster doses give an extra layer of protection against COVID-19. As we move into the winter months, we encourage everyone who is eligible to get a booster dose to go get their shot, so that they can have a safe holiday season. If you’re someone who hasn’t gotten a COVID-19 vaccine yet, please get one now.”

At this time, only the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is authorized and recommended for adolescents ages 16 and 17, the news release said.

UDoH recommends all providers begin immediately offering Pfizer booster doses to those who are 16 and older.

To find locations throughout Utah that offer COVID-19 vaccines click here.