CDC: Salmonella outbreak from unidentified food source sickens people in 25 states including Utah

Sept. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A total of 127 people have been infected amid an outbreak of salmonella across dozens of states including Utah, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of these, a total of 18 have been hospitalized, according to a news release.

Infections linked to the outbreak have been detected in 25 states, with Texas reporting the highest number of cases: 45. One case has been reported in Utah.

Salmonella Oranienburg, the strain observed in this outbreak, began sickening people on Aug. 3, according to the news release. By Sept. 2, 20 infections had been linked to the outbreak.

The CDC estimates that the actual number of sick people is “likely much higher,” as many infected individuals often recover without seeking treatment or getting tested, the news release said.

Officials have yet to identify a source linked to the outbreak, though public health officials are currently interviewing affected individuals to try to determine a possible food item.

The CDC is urging anyone who believes they may be infected with salmonella to contact their healthcare providers and write down what they had eaten in the week before becoming sick.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, and possible nausea, vomiting or headache. Those experiencing more severe symptoms — including dehydration, prolonged vomiting, prolonged diarrhea, or diarrhea with a fever of over 102 degrees F, among other symptoms — should contact a doctor immediately.

For more information on the outbreak, click here.