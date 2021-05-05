Cedar Breaks National Monument roads reopen for summer season

CEDAR BREAKS, Utah, May 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The roads to and through Cedar Breaks National Monument near Cedar City have now reopened for the summer season, the National Park Service announced.

“Due to a limited snowpack, and thanks to the hard work of the Utah Department of Transportation crews, the roads are opening sooner than normal,” said a news release. “Visitors should be very cautious when visiting the park during this time as snow and ice patches still cover many paths and overlooks. Trails remain buried beneath snow and fallen trees; park crews will clear these trails as soon as possible.”

Summer visitor services including ranger programs, information booths, entrance pass sales, and restrooms will begin on Friday, May 28. Visitors are encouraged to visit the 2021 Visitor Guide webpage prior to their visit. This page is updated regularly as the season progresses to provide visitors with the most up to date information available.

“In 2020, Cedar Breaks experienced record visitation and the National Park Service expects another busy season at the breaks,” the news release said. “Visitors are encouraged to plan ahead and arrive early, particularly in July and August. To meet the needs of park visitors this summer, park rangers will be roving at overlooks, along trails, and at two dedicated information booths at the north and south ends of the park daily.”

Cedar Breaks National Monument, established by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1933, “preserves the multicolored geologic spectacle of the Cedar Breaks amphitheater, scenic vistas, and natural and cultural resources of scientific interest for public appreciation, education, recreation, and enjoyment,” the news release said. For more information click here.