Cedar City man, 56, dies after motorcycle collision with SUV

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Nov. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Cedar City man died Friday after his motorcycle collided with an SUV.

The accident happened at 2:43 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and 600 South.

“Officers arrived on scene and provided medical help to the victim before EMS arrived on scene,” says a statement from the Cedar City Police Department.

“The victim was transported to Cedar City Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim is a 56-year-old male and a Cedar City resident, his identify will not be released until family notifications are made.”

The initial investigation has revealed that the motorcycle was traveling south on Main Street when a northbound SUV attempted to turn west onto 600 South.

“At this time, it appears that the SUV turned in front of the motorcycle,” the police statement says, adding, “No citations or arrests have been made as the investigation is not complete.

“The Cedar City Police Department would like to extend its sympathies to the victim’s family for their loss.”