Cedar City man allegedly groomed, sexually abused 10-year-old girl

CEDAR CITY, Utah, June 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Cedar City man was arrested Monday after he allegedly groomed and sexually abused a 10-year-old girl.

A probable cause statement from the 5th District County of Iron County said Darcy F. Anderson, 69, is facing charges of:

Aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony

Two counts of sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony

The arresting officer responded to an address in Cedar City on a report that the suspect had inappropriately touched a 10-year-old girl at least three times.

A SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) exam was performed on the victim and evidence was allegedly found of the abuse.

The suspect, who lives near the victim, was interviewed three times. He allegedly admitted to touching the victim on three separate instances on or about the day of May 26. He told officers that the victim instigated the touching.

“Darcy said he was just being nice and helping her explore, in a grandfatherly way,” the statement said.

The arresting officer also wrote in the statement: “I believe Darcy groomed the victim and is capable of further harm to the siblings.”

Anderson was transported to Iron County Jail, where he is being held without bail.