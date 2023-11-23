Cedar City man arrested on felony sexual exploitation of minor charges

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Nov. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 23-year-old Cedar City man was arrested Monday on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child after investigators say they found multiple illegal images and videos he had shared electronically.

Colton Hedges was investigated after a Cybertip came in regarding the shared videos, which appeared to show sexual assault of an approximately 3-year-old child.

“Sgt. Peterson requested and received a search warrant into Hedges Verizon wireless account,” says an affidavit filed by an officer of the Iron County Sheriff‘s Office. “Upon receiving results from the Verizon account, I observed multiple images/videos of child sexual abuse material consistent with the images/videos located in the Cybertip.”

Hedges was transported to the sheriff’s office for interview and, post Miranda, agreed to speak, the statement says.

“Hedges admitted to viewing the images/videos of child sexual abuse material earlier this year.”

He was arrested for investigation of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

Hedges was booked into the Iron County Jail, where a judge ruled he be held without bail.