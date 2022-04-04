Cedar City man dies in rollover crash

CEDAR CITY, Utah, April 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man died at the scene of a Cedar City rollover accident Monday morning.

An Iron County deputy pulled up at the scene, in the area of 1900 North and 2300 West at about 6:22 a.m., says a statement released by the Cedar City Police Department.

“As the deputy got to the vehicle, the driver was attempting to exit the vehicle, but lost consciousness,” the statement says. “The deputy and other officers that arrived on the scene provided medical help to the victim before EMS arrived on the scene.

“Lifesaving measures were provided to the victim, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim was a 66-year-old Cedar City man. His name will not be released until family notifications are made.

“The initial investigation has revealed that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and was unable to negotiate a sharp turn, which caused the vehicle to overcorrect and roll,” the CCPD statement says.

“The Cedar City Police Department would like to extend its sympathies to the victim’s family for their loss.”

The investigation is ongoing. Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.