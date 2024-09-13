Cedar City man sentenced for 73-year-old mother’s homicide

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 36-year-old Cedar City man has been to a prison sentence 15-years-to-life for killing his mother, burying her under an out-building on her property, then using her financial cards.

Joshua James Glover was sentenced by 5th District Judge Matthew Bell after pleading guilty to a murder charge July 27, three days before his trial, avoiding the death penalty.

Prior to the sentencing Tuesday, Glover had been incarcerated in the Iron County Jail since Sept. 5, 2020, when he was arrested for the murder following a high-speed police chase, speeds reaching 70 mph in residential areas.

Glover was charged, according to court documents, after human remains were discovered a month earlier buried in the backyard of his 73-year-old mother, Kay Gosewisch, who had last been seen in April.

The remains were found under a freshly poured slab of concrete under an out building, confirmed through forensic testing to be those of Gosewisch.

Glover had withdrawn almost $7,000 from his mother’s checking account in dozens of smaller transactions in the months after she went missing.

The bank finally balked when he attempted a $5,000 withdrawal on Aug. 7, 2020, according to charging documents, telling him to bring his mother with him to complete the withdrawal.

He said he would the next day but never returned, and was arrested within a month.

In addition to the murder charge, Glover had been charged with desecration of a corpse, two counts of unlawful possession of his mother’s financial cards, evading police and resisting arrest, a drug possession charge and two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person. The additional charges were dismissed as part of the plea bargain where he pleaded guilty the murder charges.