Cedar City police arrest suspect in Metro PCS robbery

CEDAR CITY, Utah, April 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect is in custody after Cedar City police responded to the report of a robbery at Metro PCS late Friday afternoon.

The call came in at about 4:54 p.m. from an employee of the business, at 565 S. Main St. The employee gave a description of the male suspect and told officers the suspect had a handgun, a police news release said.

“Moments later officers from the Cedar City Police Department located the suspect

approximately one block away from the crime scene. When given commands, the suspect failed to comply and fled on foot,” the news release said.

The officer chased the suspect and deployed a Taser, but the Taser had no effect, “so the officer tackled the suspect and took him into custody as the suspect actively resisted.”

The police were told by an eyewitness that the suspect had discarded a backpack on a lawn when the officer first drove by. When the officer turned around, the witness said, the suspect picked up the backpack and fled on foot.

A black airsoft handgun was located on the lawn where the suspect was seen dropping the backpack, the news release said.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken during the robbery, and the suspect had a large amount of cash in his possession when he was taken into custody.

Police have identified the suspect as Stuart Alan Walraven, 59, of Cedar City.

Walraven was booked into the Iron County Correctional Facility on the following charges: