Cedar City police ask public’s help finding 3 missing teens

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Feb. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Cedar City Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding three missing teenagers, who live in Cedar City and were last seen in Glendale.

The teens are:

• Crystal Ann Rayburn, 16. She has blond hair and brown eyes. She stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 130 Pounds, according to police information. She was last seen on Feb. 10.

• MKinzy Messerly, 15. She has brown hair and eyes, and is 6 feet tall. She weighs about 150 pounds. She was last seen on Feb. 10.

• Kyler Morris, 15. He has brown hair and eyes, stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen on Feb. 11.

Anyone with information about the missing teens is asked to call police 435-876-7550.