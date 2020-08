CEDAR CITY, Utah, Aug. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Cedar City Police Department is searching for a man missing since February.

“Justin Mosher was last living in Cedar City and his family has no idea where he is,” said a Facebook post from CCPD. “If you have any information on his whereabouts or any leads for us to work, please contact Detective Lovell on 435-586-2956 and reference case #C20-02166.”

Officials did not give any further details on the case.