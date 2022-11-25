Cedar City police: Employee collected rent payments with personal Venmo account

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Nov. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 29-year-old property management employee collected more than $5,000 in tenants’ rent payments and pocketed the money.

Lindsi Michelle Myers, 29, was arrested earlier this month after collecting multiple rent payments from several tenants using her personal Venmo account, according to a probable cause statement filed Nov. 8 in 5th District Court.

The tenants’ rent payments “were documented as being placed into the correct accounts with the property management company,” but instead were deposited in Myers’ Venmo account, the Cedar City police affidavit says.

“Lindsi also transferred money from other tenants to accounts that did not belong to them in an apparent attempt to cover the missing funds that had not been deposited,” the arresting officer states.

Myers’ alleged actions were discovered when tenants who paid their rent were asked to pay again, the statement continues. Tenants were able to provide documentation of the payments, showing they were made to Myers’ Venmo account, police said.

Police say Myers also made several personal purchases from Amazon using a company debit card provided to her “specifically for minor office supplies.”

The alleged theft and misuse of company funds totaled more than $5,000, police said.

Myers was arrested Nov. 8 for investigation of: