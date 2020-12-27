Cedar City police locate vehicle burglary suspect

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Dec. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Cedar City police say they have located a vehicle burglary suspect and are now looking to return suspected stolen items to their owners.

“On Christmas we had a number of vehicle burglaries in the area of 1021 S. 350 West, the Driscoll Lane Apartments,” said a Facebook post from Cedar City Police Department. “We arrested the suspect and the suspect admitted to hitting ‘a lot of cars’ and we have a bunch of suspected stolen property.”

If your vehicle was broken into, you are asked to contact CCPD Officer Robert Hunt at 435-586-2955 and reference case #C20-03863.