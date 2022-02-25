Cedar City Police: Man jailed after slashing car tires, fighting with officers

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Feb. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 28-year-old man has been booked into the Iron County Jail after Cedar City police say he vandalized multiple law enforcement and government vehicles in a city parking structure, and fought with multiple police officers.

Isaac Ryan Halstead is facing charges of:

Criminal mischief, a second-degree felony

Four counts of assault by a prisoner, a third-degree felony

Cedar City police became aware of the problem at about 7 a.m. Wednesday, Halstead’s probable cause statement says.

“Officers found that multiple patrol cars, Cedar City Corporation vehicles, and some Iron County vehicles had their tires slashed,” the statement says. “Cedar City Police requested any information about the crime.

“The suspect’s mother called the police and told police that she had dropped Isaac Halstead off at the parking structure around 0400 hrs. The mother said Isaac told her that he was going to start a war with the government.”

The statement notes that during Halstead’s detainment, “officers became aware of another crime involving Isaac. During the arrest of that crime, Isaac became combative with officers, the probable cause statement says. Isaac fought six officers during the arrest. After the arrest, Isaac made an excited utterance. Isaac said he was the one that damaged all of the tires and that he was glad that he did it.

Halstead was located Thursday and taken into custody.

“Isaac was found with multiply weapons and he is homeless,” the CCPD officer’s statement says. “Isaac also assaulted officer during the arrest and he made threats to kill officers.”

Advised of his Miranda rights, Halstead requested an attorney, and the police interview ended. Halstead is being held without bail.

The damage to the vehicles in the parking garage is estimated at $12,000, a CCPD statement says.