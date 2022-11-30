Cedar City police say man stabbed girlfriend multiple times in face, neck

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Iron County prosecutors have filed charges against a 29-year-old man accused of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times in her face and neck.

William McAmos Means was charged Monday with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, in connection with a domestic dispute in Cedar City the day after Thanksgiving.

Cedar City police responded about 9:35 a.m. Friday to a report that a man had stabbed his girlfriend and then fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, according to charging documents filed in 5th District Court.

“Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the victim, who had multiple stab wounds to her face and neck,” the charges state.

Police say multiple witnesses at the undisclosed scene of the stabbing were able to identify Means as the suspect.

Officers located the SUV at another residence at 10:23 a.m., according to charging documents. Means later exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Officers observed blood on the jacket Means was wearing when taken into custody, police said.

Police also recovered a pocket knife allegedly used in the attack, the charges state.

Means was booked into the Iron County Jail, where he’s being held without bail.