Cedar City police searching for 3 men in connection with theft case

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Cedar City police are searching for three individuals in connection with a theft at a coin-operated car wash.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. Dec. 28, when the three individuals, riding in the vehicle pictured, allegedly stole a change machine at the car wash, said a Facebook post from Cedar City Police Department.

“The pictures are not the best but if you have any information, please contact Detective Jake Hoyt at 435-586-2956 and reference case #C20-03901,” the post said.