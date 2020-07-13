Cedar City police searching for juvenile runaway

CEDAR CITY, Utah, July 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Cedar City police are searching for a teen they say ran away from home June 25.

Kamber Tyann Knowles, 17, was last seen in the area of 386 S. 900 West in Cedar City.

Kamber is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 134 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Investigators did not say where they think the teen might be heading.

Anyone who sees Kamber or has information as to her whereabouts is asked to call CCPD on 435-586-2956. The reference number in this case is C20-01892.