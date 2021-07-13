Cedar City police searching for person of interest after ‘fraudulent transactions’

CEDAR CITY, Utah, July 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Cedar City police are searching for a person of interest after numerous “fraudulent transactions.”

“We are trying to identify this woman driving a white Cadillac Escalade,” said a Facebook post from Cedar City Police Department Monday. “This is related to fraudulent transactions between June 19-24 at various locations in town.”

In surveillance photos, the woman has red hair and is wearing a pale pink tank top, blue jeans and black flip-flops. She has tattoos on both arms.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to contact Corporal Condie at 435-586-2956 and reference case #C21-01728.