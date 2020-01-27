Cedar City police searching for person of interest in stolen check case

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Jan. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Cedar City police are searching for a person of interest who allegedly cashed a stolen check in Zions Bank.

The surveillance photographs were taken on Dec. 7 at 11:35 a.m. at the Zions Bank at 3 S. Main St. Cedar City Police Department Sgt. Clint Pollock told Gephardt Daily the woman allegedly cashed a stolen check after she had altered the amount.

In the photos, she is wearing a black hoodie with a white Nike logo, and carrying a black bag.

A Facebook post from Cedar City Police Department said: “Hey Cedar City, we are hoping to identify this female. If you know who she is, please contact our office 435-586-2956, and reference case #C19-04172. Thank you!”