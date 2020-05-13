Cedar City police: Suspect who shot himself after allegedly fatally shooting man has died

CEDAR CITY, Utah, May 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect who shot himself after allegedly fatally shooting another man Sunday night has died, police said Wednesday morning.

An update from Cedar City Police Department said: “Our investigations division was informed that Chaz Bennett has died as a result of his self-inflicted injuries. He will be transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Officer for an autopsy.

“The motive for the shooting is still under investigation, and we will release more information if it is pertinent. We extend our deepest sympathies to the families involved.”

An initial Cedar City Police news release, titled “Murder, attempted suicide,” said officers were called out at 10:38 p.m. and responded to the area of the 100 block of Sunset Drive.

“Initial information was given that a man had been shot and the suspect’s whereabouts were unknown,” the CCPD statement said.

“As officers arrived on scene, they found a 47-year-old male, Jeremy Hunter, deceased from multiple gunshot wounds and the suspect, Chaz Bennett, a 26-year-old male, had fled on foot.”

Officers located Bennett a few blocks away from the scene, the statement said.

“As officers attempted to contact him, they could clearly could see he had two rifles,” the statement said. “As officers were commanding Chaz to drop the guns, he fled on foot for a short distance before he shot himself.”

Officers secured the weapons and began lifesaving efforts. Bennett was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, and later flown by medical helicopter to another hospital “with life-threatening injuries,” the statement said.

An update released at 5 p.m. Sunday said Bennett was still in the hospital on life support as the investigation continued.

“During the investigation, detectives found several bullets exited the home,” the update added. “Officers searched the area and located two separate homes that had been struck. No injuries were a result of these two rounds, luckily only property damage.”