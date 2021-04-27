Cedar City requests residents cut back on usage after waterline break

CEDAR CITY, Utah, April 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Cedar City officials are requesting that residents cut back on unnecessary usage until Tuesday morning after a waterline break.

A Facebook post from Cedar City Corporation on Monday at 3 p.m. says: “ATTENTION CEDAR CITY RESIDENTS! We just had our main 20-in. waterline that comes into town rupture.

“Please cut back on all unnecessary water usage until tomorrow morning. We will post any updates as they become available. Thank you for your patience.”

The request applies to the whole city, the post adds.