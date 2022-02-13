Cedar City runaways found safe, back with families after 40 hour disappearance

fbpx
Patrick Benedict
CEDAR CITY, Utah, Feb. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The search for three runaway Cedar City teens is over.

All three juveniles were found safe Saturday roughly 40 hours after disappearing Thursday night.

According to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, the teens were located in the Glendale bench area after searchers received a tip.

“Shortly before noon on Saturday, February 12, Kane County dispatch received a tip about the youths’ location,” the KCSO said. Deputies were provided with GPS coordinates and then responded to the area where it was believed the juveniles had spent the night.

By the time searchers arrived, “family members had received a call from the kids and had located them by the time deputies arrived on scene,” the sheriff’s office said. “They were checked out and found to be healthy and uninjured and were released to their parents.”

Kane County Sheriff’s deputies and volunteers spent around 200 hours on the case, the sheriff’s office said. “They are happy about the positive outcome and that the youth have been reunited with their families.”

