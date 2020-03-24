Cedar City teens missing since February are back at home

CEDAR CITY, Utah, March 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Cedar City juveniles who were missing since mid-February have been located and are back at home as of Monday morning.

Police in Cedar City were notified on Feb. 18 that Larry Dean Cooke Jr., 15, and Asia Marie Loomer-James, 16, may have been headed to Oklahoma with Asia’s biological mother.

An officer in Oklahoma made contact with Asia’s biological mother and searched for the teens, but without success, a February news release said.

On Monday morning, Cedar City Police Department posted an update on Facebook, saying, “Both children have returned home and they’re safe. Thank you for all the shares, tips, and vigilance for these children.”