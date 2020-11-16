Cedar City woman arrested for child abuse after being found outdoors with infant in below-freezing temperatures

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Nov. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Cedar City woman has been arrested for child abuse after she refused help for herself and her infant when they were found outdoors in 27 degree temperatures in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A probable cause statement from the 5th District Court of Iron County said Crystalline Verrill, 33, is facing a charge of child abuse, a third-degree felony.

At approximately 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a domestic problem where the suspect stated she was between Hunt Storage and McDonald’s in Cedar City. She stated that she was being stalked. The woman was located by officers at approximately 900 W. Industrial Road. The suspect, identified as Verrill, was pushing a baby stroller with a child of approximately four months old.

“She was immediately belligerent, refusing to answer our questions trying to help her,” the statement said. “It was 27 degrees Fahrenheit when officers made contact with her. I told her that it was far too cold for her child, but she argued that he was bundled up in the stroller.”

The baby was wrapped in a blanket, but was it insufficiently warm for the weather outside, the statement said. Verrill told officers she had left a residence hours earlier after an argument.

That incident was approximately 1.8 miles away from where officers located Verrill, the probable cause statement said.

Verrill has had previous encounters with Cedar City Care and Share and the Women’s Crisis Shelter and was not allowed at either, the statement said.

“I asked if she had money for a motel, and she stated that she only had $40, but it wasn’t with her,” the arresting officer wrote in the statement. “She also asked why she would waste money on a motel. I began to believe that she had no plans or intentions of staying off the streets for the night.”

Verrill stated that she had a friend that lived on 800 West, but refused to call that friend for officers to verify that information, the statement said. The officers transported Verrill to 800 West, but when they arrived she refused to show them the house she was going to or let them know where she would be staying. She repeatedly stated that she did not want to compromise her friend’s privacy.

“I was very suspicious and began to believe that she had mental illness, and did not have plans for the night,” the statement said. “After looking further into her previous involvements I found incidents were she allegedly was homeless and told officers that she would just walk around with her child. It seemed very suspicious, and I had reason to believe that she had been walking around in the cold for some time.” She told officers that she had been in the area since 5 p.m.

Verrill was transported to Iron County Jail, with her bail set at $500.