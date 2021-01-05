Celebration of life for Utah running back Ty Jordan will be held at AT&T Stadium in Texas

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A celebration of life for Ty Jordan, the acclaimed running back who died Dec. 25 just three days after he was named the PAC 12 Conference Freshman Offensive Player of the Year, will be held Wednesday in Texas.

His celebration of life will be held at the AT&T Stadium at 1 AT&T Way, in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 11 a.m., according to the Golden Gate Funeral Home. The event is open to the public.

Details of the viewing for Jordan are also on the funeral home’s website.

The popular 19-year-old athlete died of an accidental gunshot wound on Christmas Day in Denton, Texas, where he was visiting his home. Police there conducted an investigation and determined that Jordan accidentally shot himself.

“For every memory we have of Ty on the field, there are a million more to treasure of the man he was off it,” Utah Football tweeted Dec. 27. “A brother. A son. A friend. A person whose soul, energy and smile could light up any room. 22, you are forever in our hearts. #LLTJ.” The #LLTJ hashtag is an abbreviation of ‘Long Live Ty Jordan.’

