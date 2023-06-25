Celeste Maloy moves forward as GOP nominee for House seat

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — “The UTGOP leadership team stands with Celeste Maloy,” literally, in a photo tweeted by @UtahGOP, and figuratively, as Utah’s Republican Party’s convention choice to fill Rep. Chris Stewart’s District 2 seat after his imminent retirement.

Stewart’s last day is Sept. 15. He announced his intention to retire in late May, and made it official on June 8. He has said he is leaving the position due to his wife’s health struggles.

Primary elections throughout the state will be held on Sept. 5 of this year, and the general election on Nov. 21, Gov. Spencer Cox has announced.

Maloy was the chief legal counsel in Stewart’s Washington, D.C., office before resigning to run. Stewart had endorsed her.

According to tweets by the Utah GOP, Maloy was selected in voting round 5, where she won 380 votes (52.1%) to Greg Hughes’ 349 (47.9%).

The Utah Democratic Party special convention to vote for a candidate is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 28.

District 2’s borders are shown on the map below.