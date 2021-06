UTAH COUNTY, Utah, June 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A cement truck rolled over on East Frontage Road south of Point of the Mountain Tuesday, injuring the driver and shutting down the road for hours.

“The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital,” a statement from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office says.

“Diesel fuel and concrete have spilled.”

There’s been no word on the extent of the driver’s injuries.

The cause of the rollover is under investigation.