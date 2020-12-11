Centerville officer, K-9 receive specialized scent-trail training

CENTERVILLE, Utah, Dec. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Centerville officer and his K-9 received specialized scent-trail training this week.

“K-9 Sophie and her handler Officer Jason Shields are receiving high-quality training on how to trail a person’s scent,” said a Facebook post from Centerville Police Department.

“Sophie is a bloodhound which is a breed that is excellent at following a scent trail. Having this resource can be especially helpful in finding lost children or at-risk adults, in addition to finding criminals.”

CPD is receiving this training from two bloodhound handler training experts from Northeast Houndsmen, which was made possible by a grant from Walmart.

“We believe that this training will reap many benefits to our community and the greater area of Utah,” the post said. “Chief Paul Child was able to participate today by ‘laying down’ a trail and hide in a thicket, playing the part of a bad guy who fled from police. Sophie led her handler right to him!”