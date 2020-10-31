Centerville police ask for public’s help finding missing woman, 78, suffering from dementia

CENTERVILLE, Utah, Oct. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Centerville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, at-risk woman.

“We are looking for a 78-year-old woman named Eleina Moore,” says the department’s social media post, issued at 7:57 p.m. Friday.

“She has dementia and walked away from her home on Courtyard around 5 p.m. She has a walker and her Yorkshire terrier. She was wearing a red jacket and denim slacks. We are asking residents to call us if you see her.”

The CPD phone number is 801-292-8441. Anyone who finds her can also call 911.