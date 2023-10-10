Centerville police ID pilot killed in crash of small plane

CENTERVILLE, Utah, Oct. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Centerville police have identified the pilot killed in a Tuesday morning small plane crash as a 43-year-old Plain City man.

The victim was Donald Nathan Higgs, a CPD statement says. The single engine craft went down at 11:25 a.m., crashing into an empty field at 1500 North, just west of Legacy Parkway.

“First responders located the lone occupant still inside the aircraft and pronounced him deceased,” the police statement says. “Centerville PD will be coordinating with the NTSB, FAA, and the Office of the Medical Examiner on the investigation.”

The victim’s next of kin has been notified of his death.