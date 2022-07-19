Centerville police: Layton man, 19, arrested after Maverik robbery

CENTERVILLE, Utah, July 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Layton man was arrested early Tuesday in Centerville after he allegedly threatened a Maverik clerk with a knife, and took cash and merchandise before fleeing.

A statement issued by the Centerville Police Department says the incident happened at 2:02 a.m.

Suspect Hunter Wagner, 19, was located and taken into custody.

“Officer searched the area and located Wagner, who matched the suspect’s description,” the police statement says.

“Two other males (17 and 18 years old) were located in the area and determined to be acquaintances of Wagner with some levels of involvement and knowledge of the robbery.”

The suspect was interviewed by police.

“Wagner admitted to committing the robbery, and the weapon, cash and merchandise were all recovered,” the Centerville Police statement says. “Wagner was booked into the Davis County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and theft.”

Wagner’s two acquaintances were released with charges pending, the statement says, adding that the Maverik clerk was unhurt.