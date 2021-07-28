Centerville Police: Man, 20, struck, dragged 50 feet by pickup in road rage incident; driver found, tips sought

CENTERVILLE, Utah, July 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Centerville police are asking local residents to share information after an apparent road rage incident in the parking lot of the Centerville Walmart on Monday night.

“At 8:18 p.m., a 44-year-old male driving a tan F150 and a 20-year-old male driving a white Mitsubishi Lancer encountered each other in the Centerville Walmart parking lot,” the Centerville Police statement says. “Some type of driving altercation occurred, and they became angry with each other.”

The Lancer and F150 drove across the roadway into the Target parking lot. The driver of the white Lancer exited his car, crossing in front of the tan pickup.

“The driver of the F150 then accelerated, running over the other driver, dragging him approximately 50 feet,” the CPD statement says. “The F150 then fled the scene. Officers later located the truck and driver in Bountiful, who admitted to being involved in the incident.”

The statement did not provide medical information on the 20-year-old man who was dragged.

“The two drivers had differing accounts and Centerville detectives are currently reviewing

surveillance videos, executing a search warrant, and interviewing witnesses,” the statement says. “Additional and more specific details will be released when available.”

To reach the Centerville Police Department, call 801-292-8441.