Centerville police officer uses her patrol car to ram wrong-way DUI driver

According to a statement by Centerville PD, 911 dispatchers first received calls about a wrong-way driver in a gray Honda Accord headed south in the northbound lanes of I-15 about 3:15 p.m.

“The Utah Highway Patrol called for assistance in shutting down northbound traffic,” the CPD said. “A Centerville officer blocked northbound traffic from getting onto I-15 when that officer observed the wrong-way vehicle traveling up the on ramp towards her.

“When the officer attempted to block the vehicle’s path, it tried driving around. The officer was forced to drive her patrol car into the wrong-way vehicle, disabling it,” the CPD statement said.

No one was injured in the crash and the alleged wrong-way driver was taken into custody by the Highway Patrol on suspicion of driving under the influence.