Centerville police release new information surrounding fiery home invasion

CENTERVILLE, Utah, July 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Centerville Police Department is releasing new information in what appears to be a random home invasion and arson attack on three elderly adults at house located at 329 E. 1825 North.

In an update to a story that broke Thursday afternoon, Centerville police said a 37-year-old white male “unknown to the homeowners” entered the residence “carrying a can of gasoline and told three elderly adults in the home that he was going to burn down the home with them inside it.”

“The male then dumped the gasoline,” dousing one of the victims, “and started a fire,” the Centerville PD statement said.

“Luckily, the victim did not catch fire, but the suspect did strike two of the victims with his fists,” causing injuries that were not life-threatening.

“The suspect then tried stealing the homeowner’s vehicle, but was unsuccessful,” the Centerville PD said.

Centerville officers responded to the home and said they found the suspect “hiding inside the fully engulfed home claiming to be armed with a knife.”

“Officers engaged the suspect” and took him into custody after deploying a Taser, the police statement said.

The elderly attack victims were evacuated from the home and taken to an area hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Six Centerville police officers were treated and released for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters from South Davis Metro Fire along with the Farmington and Kaysville fire departments managed to contained the blaze, with only minor damage reported to nearby residences.

The victims’ home was a complete loss, the Centerville PD press statement said.

“The suspect was admitted to the hospital for injuries relating to the fire and was believed to have been under the influence of controlled substances. His identity is being withheld until he is booked into jail,” Centerville PD said.

“The Centerville Police Department sends our heartfelt thanks to many outside police and fire agencies for their quick assistance on the call,” including the Bountiful, West Bountiful, Woods Cross and North Salt Lake police departments, and Davis County Sheriff’s Office.