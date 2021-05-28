Centerville police searching for man in connection with burglary

CENTERVILLE, Utah, May 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Centerville police are searching for a man in connection with a burglary.

“We are currently looking for this person who is a suspect in burglary and driving a stolen silver Honda Pilot with front end damage bearing plate #X101NL,” said a Facebook post from Centerville Police Department Friday morning issued at about 8.

“He was in Centerville about 20 minutes ago knocking on doors and went into one home’s back yard.”

The man allegedly stole tools from the back yard, the post said.

Anyone who sees the man or the truck or who knows his identity is asked to call Centerville police on 801-292-8441.