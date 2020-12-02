Centerville police seek public’s help finding missing boy

CENTERVILLE, Utah, Dec. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Centerville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a boy who has been missing since about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

William Hatch is on the autism spectrum. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a slim build, and has short brown hair.

William was last seen at Spectrum Academy at about the time school got out.

He was wearing a dark blue and black winter coat with yellow stitching, faded blue jeans, and white high-top tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees William or who has any information as to his whereabouts is urged to call Centerville police at 801-298-6000.