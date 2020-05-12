Centerville police seek public’s help identifying duo that allegedly distracts, robs homeowners

CENTERVILLE, Utah, May 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Centerville Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man and woman caught on video after the female distracted the homeowner while the male entered the garage to steal items.

Centerville police say that between 12:30 and 1 p.m. Monday, “… two subjects in a red Jeep went to a residence in Centerville where the female knocked on the door and distracted the homeowner by posing as a University of Utah student asking if the homeowner will take a survey,” the statement says.

“During this time, the male subject went into an open garage and also into their unlocked vehicle looking for items to steal.”

The two went to another house on Tuesday and did the same thing, the Tuesday statement says.

“If you see these people or the vehicle, please contact the Centerville Police Department at 801-292-8441. Also please make sure your garage doors are closed and vehicles are locked.”